CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded down $8.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.38. The stock had a trading volume of 57,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,742 shares of company stock worth $88,223,242 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

