Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce $507.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.89 million to $541.95 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $412.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period.

Signature Bank stock traded up $12.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,211. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $272.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.