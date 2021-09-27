P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,200,000 FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,000. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units accounts for about 0.7% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth about $615,000.

Shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units stock remained flat at $$9.96 on Monday. 139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,384. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

