P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth about $996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,993,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth about $2,988,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in TPG Pace Solutions in the second quarter worth about $4,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPGS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,387. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

