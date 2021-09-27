P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Takes Position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLATU. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,988,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth $10,934,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth $10,934,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter worth $18,332,000.

OTCMKTS VLATU remained flat at $$9.92 on Monday. 5,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

