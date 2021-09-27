P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 404,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,286,000. Proofpoint makes up approximately 4.0% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.70% of Proofpoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 47.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,322,000 after purchasing an additional 56,135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 73.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 567,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,610,000 after purchasing an additional 65,106 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT remained flat at $$175.90 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.01. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $308.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.53 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.