Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $18,961,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. 338,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,476,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

