KC Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.07. The company had a trading volume of 201,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,714. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.