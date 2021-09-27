KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.29. 16,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

