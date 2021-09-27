KC Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after buying an additional 147,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $581,983,000 after purchasing an additional 269,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,407,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,693,000 after purchasing an additional 123,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.57. 328,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,309,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

