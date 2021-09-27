2,193 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 53.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.58. The company had a trading volume of 500,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $233.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average is $147.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.