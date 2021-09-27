Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $40.20. 94,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,906. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

