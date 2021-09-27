Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,164 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 42,902.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,502,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,006 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 133,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 127,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,196,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,454,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 347.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 258,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,792,000 after buying an additional 201,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.14 on Monday, hitting $369.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,005,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $264.30 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

