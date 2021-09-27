ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Price Up 9.6%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) rose 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $108.82. Approximately 6,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 344,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.30.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 0.73.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 19.2% in the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $1,832,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

