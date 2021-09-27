COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down to $32.25

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.25, but opened at $31.49. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 1,319 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -12.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.
About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
