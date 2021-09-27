COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Down to $32.25

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.25, but opened at $31.49. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 1,319 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -12.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 99.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 15.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 220,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

