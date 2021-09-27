ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) fell 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.40 and last traded at $136.16. 646,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 32,826,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

