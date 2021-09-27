MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Down 3.6%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,787.00 and last traded at $1,801.55. 2,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 453,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,869.62.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36,871.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,782.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,584.74.
In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.
About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
