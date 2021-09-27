MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Down 3.6%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,787.00 and last traded at $1,801.55. 2,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 453,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,869.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36,871.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,782.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,584.74.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.