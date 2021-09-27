Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $153.39

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $153.39 and last traded at $157.96, with a volume of 7164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.98. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

