Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.24

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.24 and last traded at $80.24, with a volume of 490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.48.

BBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $603.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 143,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.