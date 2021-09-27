Analysts Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) PT at $121.17

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.17.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.90.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

