Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 4,344 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,745. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

