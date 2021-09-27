Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $45.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.39. 220,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,048,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. Coupang has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock worth $1,710,666,618 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 34.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 959,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $9,896,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $26,991,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

