GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 74.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,720 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 99.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $134,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $153,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 8.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 333,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 10,021.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 531,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 526,728 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of EAF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,933. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

