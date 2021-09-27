Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $934,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,205. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.32 and its 200 day moving average is $295.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

