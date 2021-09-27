JustBet Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $3,040.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00065461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00102146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00141317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,242.70 or 0.99935805 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.60 or 0.07001551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.94 or 0.00753265 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

