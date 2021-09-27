iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 332.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 263,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $444.64. 184,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.52 and its 200 day moving average is $427.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $322.75 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

