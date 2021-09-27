HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.93. 126,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,922. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.46. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

