HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 81,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,666. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.