Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $6.97 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 71.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for about 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Aptiv stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,322. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $83.54 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

