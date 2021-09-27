Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Burberry Group (BURBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS: BURBY) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2021 – Burberry Group was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/21/2021 – Burberry Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Burberry Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

9/16/2021 – Burberry Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of BURBY stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. Burberry Group plc has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

