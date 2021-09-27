Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Position Cut by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 64,889 shares during the period. Cutera comprises 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Cutera by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cutera by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

CUTR stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $48.48. 358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,988. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $869.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.67 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Cutera to $64.25 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

