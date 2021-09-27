HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 14,241 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,996. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.37 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59.

