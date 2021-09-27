Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 4,285 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $191,090,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,072,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.06. 148,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,089,997. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $429.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

