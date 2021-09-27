Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,917. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.49.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

