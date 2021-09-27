Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 144.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 26.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 127.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,274. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $881.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

