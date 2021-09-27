Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. Bryn Mawr Bank reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 144.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 26.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 127.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,274. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $881.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.