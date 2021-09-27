LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Down 5.1%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.99 and last traded at $60.18. 8,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 674,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

Several research firms recently commented on LPSN. Barclays lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in LivePerson by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

