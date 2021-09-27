LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Down 5.1%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.99 and last traded at $60.18. 8,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 674,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.
Several research firms recently commented on LPSN. Barclays lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in LivePerson by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
