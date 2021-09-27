Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Down 4.1%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares traded down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $194.60 and last traded at $194.66. 2,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 853,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $34,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fiverr International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

