Brokerages Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $15.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,137 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,803. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

