MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.37 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $673,704.14 and approximately $30,510.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

