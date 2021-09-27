GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Achieves $406,988.82

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $406,988.82 and approximately $1,240.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000799 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

