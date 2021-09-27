Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 7%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $30.06. 419,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,202,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

