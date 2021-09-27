Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 31,583 shares.The stock last traded at $14.33 and had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of analysts have commented on IVA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Inventiva from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVA. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Inventiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Inventiva in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Inventiva in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Inventiva in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

