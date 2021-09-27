Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 10%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 118,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,762,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.