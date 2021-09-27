Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 10%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 118,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,762,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.