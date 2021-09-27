MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 37,186 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDA. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $29,550,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $24,625,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $14,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,850,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,840,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

