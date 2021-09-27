Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.7% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,490,554,000 after acquiring an additional 224,618 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $50.52 on Monday, hitting $3,375.00. 146,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,418.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,355.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,146.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

