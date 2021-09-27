Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Invests $5.94 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 143,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,936,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,627,527. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $363.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.