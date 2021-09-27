Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.30. 6,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,380. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera has a 1-year low of $64.42 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $166,292.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,008 shares in the company, valued at $55,391,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 27,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $3,257,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,222.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,573 shares of company stock worth $26,279,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 57.1% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $4,077,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

