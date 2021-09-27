MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.89 ($92.81).

MOR traded down €0.54 ($0.64) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €41.70 ($49.06). The company had a trading volume of 169,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of €46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €62.58. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.31. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €39.70 ($46.71) and a 1 year high of €110.05 ($129.47).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

