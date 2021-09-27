SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNC. TD Securities increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Laurentian raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.77.

SNC traded down C$0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching C$36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,470. The company has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.56. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

