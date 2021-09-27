JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,636,303 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,692,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,636,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $2,191,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.94. 18,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.42 and its 200 day moving average is $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.95 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

